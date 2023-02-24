Harvey Weinstein, once a Hollywood legend, gets another 16 years on rape conviction: What happened?2 min read . 01:49 PM IST
Harvey Weinstein is the first known public figure against whom the #MeToo movement started.
Harvey Weinstein, a former Hollywood mogul, who became a symbol of the widespread sexual misconduct by powerful men that sparked the #MeToo movement, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping an actress in Los Angeles in 2013.
This sentence will run consecutively to the 23-year prison term he is already serving in New York for a sexual misconduct conviction, making it highly probable that Weinstein will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.
Weinstein was the co-founder of Miramax Films, a prominent US movie production and distribution company, that produced popular films such as Shakespeare in Love and Pulp Fiction. In 1999, he won an Oscar as a producer for Shakespeare in Love, which was named Best Picture that year.
He is also known for movies like Malèna starring Monica Bellucci, Gangs of New York starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz, and Nine also starring Day-Lewis.
However, mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein triggered the #MeToo movement, which aims to break the culture of silence that has enabled powerful men in various industries to commit sexual harassment and abuse against women with impunity. The movement gained momentum on social media in 2017.
The allegations against Weinstein surfaced in October 2017 when The New York Times published a story exposing decades of accusations of sexual harassment against him. Actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd were among the women who came forward with their stories.
Following the allegations, Weinstein announced that he would be taking a leave of absence from The Weinstein Company and seeking therapy. However, he was soon fired from his company's board.
Subsequently, the New Yorker published allegations from 13 more women, including three accusations of rape, which Weinstein denied. Actress Asia Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Stoller were among those who accused Weinstein of forcing himself on them sexually.
Other women, including Mira Sorvino, who had starred in several of Weinstein's films, also accused him of sexual harassment and pressuring them into physical relationships. Weinstein has maintained that all of his sexual encounters were consensual.
In response to the allegations, Hollywood celebrities such as George Clooney and Matt Damon spoke out, calling for changes in the industry and urging people to believe women. The Producers Guild of America banned Weinstein for life, citing the seriousness of his conduct.
