‘Judge was prejudiced’: Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction overturned by New York court
Harvey Weinstein, 72, has been serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison following his conviction on charges of criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013.
Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer, had his 2020 rape conviction from the #MeToo trial overturned by a New York appeals court on Thursday, April 25. The court found that the judge was biased in their verdict against the movie mogul. Moreover, the court flagged allowing women to testify about allegations against Weinstein that were not part of the 2020 rape case.