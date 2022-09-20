Has China’s Belt and Road Initiative failed?

Essentially, accusations of “debt-trap diplomacy" have haunted the program since its inception. Part of the BRI’s appeal was that its funds did not come with the stringent conditions applied to loans from multilateral organisations like the World Bank or Western lenders. Chinese funded projects, like the Kenyan SGR railway or the Mattala Rajapaksa airport in Sri Lanka, have made staggering losses even as borrowing countries have seen their debt levels spiral. Beijing is also secretive about the terms of its loan agreements which are rarely disclosed and fuel allegations of corruption. Chinese officials have been accused of lining the pockets of officials in developing nations to win their favour. A case in point was the questionable economic investments made in the home constituency of Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former President of Sri Lanka and political donations made to his aides.

