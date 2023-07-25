First, read what Alex Cohen wrote on Twitter. “I was laid off from Twitter today. I was the designer in charge of our new rebranding to X. I learned so much in my 2.5 weeks at the company but I’m excited to see where I land next. If you’re hiring a self taught, junior designer please DM me. Graphic design is my passion!" he posted.

The tweet, which has been viewed by over 26 million people, immediately caught people’s eye as Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X started trending. The Twitter post grabbed so much attention (for all the wrong reasons) that Twitter had to attach a note to it.

“This tweet, while an obvious joke, was stolen from a different account and edited slightly to appear as if it were the author’s own attempt at humor. The original poster directly addresses the act," came the Twitter disclaimer.

If you have any queries about the graphic designing capabilities of Cohen, please have a look at some of his designs.