Business News/ News / World/  Has Elon Musk fired Twitter X logo designer? Here's what actually happened

Has Elon Musk fired Twitter X logo designer? Here's what actually happened

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:40 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A 'designer' claimed to be laid off from Twitter after having designed the new logo of X. But, there is a twist. Read on.

Lucy, a local resident, reacts while wearing a T-shirt with the old Twitter logo after workers stopped dismantling a Twitter sign at Twitter's corporate headquarters building as Elon Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First, read what Alex Cohen wrote on Twitter. “I was laid off from Twitter today. I was the designer in charge of our new rebranding to X. I learned so much in my 2.5 weeks at the company but I’m excited to see where I land next. If you’re hiring a self taught, junior designer please DM me. Graphic design is my passion!" he posted.

The tweet, which has been viewed by over 26 million people, immediately caught people’s eye as Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X started trending. The Twitter post grabbed so much attention (for all the wrong reasons) that Twitter had to attach a note to it.

“This tweet, while an obvious joke, was stolen from a different account and edited slightly to appear as if it were the author’s own attempt at humor. The original poster directly addresses the act," came the Twitter disclaimer.

If you have any queries about the graphic designing capabilities of Cohen, please have a look at some of his designs.

Yes, it was a joke. In fact, it was heavily copied from another account by Australian designer Daryl Ginn. When Cohen was asked why he didn’t retweet the original post and copy-pasted most of it, he replied, “Imitation is flattery."

At the same time, he shared a screenshot of the original tweet, which has now been deleted. Ginn, after removing his tweet, posted another update, “i am now joining the X team (formerly Twitter). i was super happy to give up my previous design role with a salary of $250,000 for an unpaid position at X. i was promised many things, including exposure and the possibility of more work. wish me luck."

Is this a joke? Well, you decide.

BTW, who created the Twitter X logo?

The logo has been crowdsourced. Earlier, Elon Musk extended an invitation to his massive following of 149 million users to propose an X logo. Subsequently, he selected one of the submitted designs and promptly updated his profile picture with it. Musk has clarified in his responses to his followers that he plans to use this design as an interim solution, acknowledging that it might undergo further changes and refinements in the future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 01:53 PM IST
