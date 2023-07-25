BTW, who created the Twitter X logo?

The logo has been crowdsourced. Earlier, Elon Musk extended an invitation to his massive following of 149 million users to propose an X logo. Subsequently, he selected one of the submitted designs and promptly updated his profile picture with it. Musk has clarified in his responses to his followers that he plans to use this design as an interim solution, acknowledging that it might undergo further changes and refinements in the future.