Has Iranian President resigned? Here's the truth after report claims end to Pezeshkian's rule over dispute with IRGC

As the United States and Iran circle around the peace negotiations to end the West Asia conflict with America warning that it was “more than capable” of resuming war, a report has claimed that the President, Masoud Pezeshkian has resigned from his position amid a dispute with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over its dominance in decision making.

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The Iranian authorities have now dismissed the report, saying Masoud Pezeshkian has “not resigned” and continues to do his duties, Tasnim News Agency has cited a government source as saying.

Iranian official Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei also dismissed the report and clarified that Pezeshkian will not step down.

Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei said, “The rumour-mongering by the disreputable foreign network is a continuation of previous ridiculous media games. They have published their own wishful thinking in place of reality.”

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He added, “President Pezeshkian will not retreat from serving the people, just as the Iranian nation will not step back from the path of solidarity and resistance.”

What the report said In a report, Iran International had cited an official as saying that Pezeshkian resigned and submitted an official letter to the office of the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

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In his letter, the Iranian president said that he and the government have effectively been sidelined from key decision-making processes in the Islamic Republic and claimed that the shots were largely been called by the IRGC.

The Iranian president noted that under such circumstances, he was unable to run the government and carry on with his legal responsibilities, requesting the Supreme Leader to relieve from his duties.

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In early May, the news portal had reported of cracks widening within the Iranian leadership as it suggested that Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf were seeking the ouster of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, accusing him of following the instructions of Revolutionary Guard chief, Ahmad Vahidi, during the nuclear talks in Pakistan without informing the Iranian president.

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Quoting sources, the report mentioned that Pezeshkian and Ghalibag have accused Araghchi of acting less as a cabinet member, and more as the aide of the commander of the Revolutionary Guards.

Araghchi has also been accused of bypassing President and implementing policies based on Vahidi's instructions. Pezeshkian had also told people close to him that he will dismiss the Iranian foreign minister if he continues, the report mentioned. That has not happened yet.

However, there have been reports of friction between Pezeshkian and Vahidi over how the war was being handled.

According to certain reports, the Iranian president was stripped of his authority to appoint replacement of the officials who were killed during the war, while Vahidi was insisting on filling the posts and came under the control of the Revolutionary Guards.

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