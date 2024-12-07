Syrian rebels entered the key city of Homs on Saturday as rumours swirled about President Bashar al-Assad ‘fleeing’ the country. Government defences have crumbled at a dizzying speed over the past few days — with rebels now holding most of the south. War monitors indicate that the insurgents are now within 20 kilometres of Damascus.

The shock offensive began on November 27 as gunmen captured the northern city of Aleppo and swathes of the northwest. They have continued to advance over the past 10 days — taking over key cities including Hama. The offensive is led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group which has its origins in the al-Qaida. It is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and the United Nations.

"There is a very strong security and military cordon on the far edges of Damascus and its countryside…and no one can penetrate this defensive line that we, the armed forces, are building," Interior Minister Mohammed al-Rahmoun told state television from the capital.

Meanwhile the Syrian state news agency issued a clarification on Saturday after speculative reports indicated he had left the capital city. His office condemned the “rumours and false news” and insisted that Assad was “following up on his work and national and constitutional duties” from Damascus.