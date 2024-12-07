Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Has President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus? All you need to know as Syria rebels enter key city of Homs

Has President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus? All you need to know as Syria rebels enter key city of Homs

Anwesha Mitra

Fighters opposing the government have moved increasingly closer to the capital over the past few days — capturing several key cities and seizing most of the south within hours.

Anti government forces keep watch at a position overlooking Hama days after they captured and took control of the central Syrian city

Syrian rebels entered the key city of Homs on Saturday as rumours swirled about President Bashar al-Assad ‘fleeing’ the country. Government defences have crumbled at a dizzying speed over the past few days — with rebels now holding most of the south. War monitors indicate that the insurgents are now within 20 kilometres of Damascus.

The shock offensive began on November 27 as gunmen captured the northern city of Aleppo and swathes of the northwest. They have continued to advance over the past 10 days — taking over key cities including Hama. The offensive is led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group which has its origins in the al-Qaida. It is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and the United Nations.

"There is a very strong security and military cordon on the far edges of Damascus and its countryside…and no one can penetrate this defensive line that we, the armed forces, are building," Interior Minister Mohammed al-Rahmoun told state television from the capital.

Meanwhile the Syrian state news agency issued a clarification on Saturday after speculative reports indicated he had left the capital city. His office condemned the “rumours and false news" and insisted that Assad was “following up on his work and national and constitutional duties" from Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.