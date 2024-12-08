Syria News: Late on Saturday night, Syrian opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), took over the third city of Homs, after Aleppo and Hama, clearing the pathway to Damascus. The staccato blasts of celebratory gunfire could be heard throughout the Homs and cars honking their horns as people were out of streets celebrating its capture from Assad’s forces, even past 3am.

Homs is strategically important as it’s located on the M5 highway that links Damascus to Latakia and Aleppo and Hama. Homs also has historic and strategic importance as it is in the centre of Syria and very close to the city of Damascus, nearly a 100 kilometres away from the capital, reports Al Jazeera.

Syria War: 10 updates Has President Assad Fled Syria? Rumors about President Bashar al-Assad's whereabouts are circulating, with some speculating that he may have fled the city. His office has denied these claims, stating that he is still at work in Damascus, though there has been no sign of him.

“Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is no where to be found in Damascus. The Assad regime has fallen!” read some tweets on social media.

The mood in Damascus is one of confusion and fear as opposition factions draw closer. In several suburbs, symbols of the Assad dynasty, including statues of Hafez al-Assad, have been torn down or toppled, signaling growing unrest.

‘Syria is a mess, but is not our friend’: US distances itself from Syria President-elect Donald Trump has signalled that, under his administration, the United States would cease any involvement in Syria’s long-running civil war, hinting at a possible end to support for Kurdish-led forces in the region.

In a Saturday morning missive on social media, Trump addressed said, “Syria is a mess, but is not our friend,” Trump wrote, before switching to all uppercase letters for emphasis. “THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

Will Move Towards Damascus A spokesperson for the Syrian opposition told Al Jazeera that fighters have taken control of the western countryside of Damascus. “After Homs, we will head towards Damascus. There will be a new Syria based on justice. We are not facing an actual army, but rather a militia,” he said.

Semi-Claw Siege on Damascus Syrian opposition made rapid advances in the past 24 hours, capturing Deraa, Qneitra, Sweida, and Homs—four cities strategically located around Damascus, the Assad regime's main stronghold. Opposition forces are now surrounding the city, launching a siege from the southern and eastern countryside of Homs and northern Damascus.

"What they are doing is that they’re forcing a sort of a semi-claw siege on the city of Damascus and pushing the Assad regime forces to fortify Damascus,” reports Al Jazeera.

The uprising in Syria comprises multiple opposition groups, from the Military Operations Command — which began in the northwest and has since captured the major cities of Aleppo, Hama and Homs — to southern opposition groups that joined the fight as recently as Friday.

UN exhumes ‘Non Critical Staff’ from Syria The UN in Syria denied rumours that it was evacuating all staff from the country, but confirmed that it is “strategically reducing its footprint by relocating non-critical staff outside the country”.

HTS to use Chemical Weapons? Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate, has stated it has no intention of using chemical weapons controlled by Syrian authorities "under any circumstances." This comes amid international concerns that opposition factions might use such weapons in their efforts to remove Bashar al-Assad from power.

Syria Opposition preparing for 5 years Hadi Al Bahra, president of the Syrian National Coalition, explained that although the rapid developments have surprised many, the opposition groups have been planning and training for five years. "Things developed very rapidly, very fast, unexpectedly for many people, but this is really a result of preparation," Al Bahra told Al Jazeera.

He added that the fighters, mostly Syrians accustomed to life in makeshift camps in northern Syria, are highly motivated. "Everyone wants to go back to their homes," he said, emphasizing the strong drive behind the opposition’s efforts.

Syrian Army Withdraws from Homs President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria has lost control of major cities including Aleppo, Hama and Deraa.

Reports say Syrian army has withdrawn from much of the southern region as opposition fighters advance, but the defence ministry denied those claims. Government forces have withdrawn from much of the central city of Homs, according to a Syrian opposition war monitor and a pro-government media outlet.

Soldiers from al-Assad’s army are continuing to flee into Iraq through the al-Qaim border crossing.

Hezbollah withdraws from Homs, Damascus, Qusayr Hezbollah is pulling its forces from the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus and the Homs area. Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Hezbollah group has also withdrawn from the strategic city of Qusayr, along the border with Lebanon.

Russia, Iran, Turkey seeks dialogue between Assad, Opposition Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has said he and his Iranian and Turkish counterparts are calling for “an end to hostile activities” in Syria. Meanwhile, air strikes and shelling by government forces and their ally Russia killed at least seven civilians near the city of Homs.