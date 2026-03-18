Has the moon been sighted today in Saudi, UAE? Will Eid be celebrated tomorrow?

The moon sighting process is in full swing in Saudi Arabia, as today, Wednesday, 18 March, marks the 29th day of Ramadan in the Arab nation. The sighting of the Shawwal crescent signals the end of the holy month of fasting and the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated a day after the crescent is sighted.

Has the moon been sighted in Saudi? In Saudi Arabia, Ramzan began on February 18 and today marks exactly one month since the holy period of fasting began. The crescent has still not been sighted.

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A team of 11 observers, led by noted moon-sighter Abdullah Al-Khudairi, had gathered at the Hawtat Sudair Observatory in Riyadh to look for the crescent.

According to a report by Gulf News, the Shawwal crescent for 1447 AH was not sighted anywhere in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. As a result, Ramadan will complete 30 days on Thursday, and Eid al-Fitr is expected to be observed in the country on Friday.

Has the crescent been sighted in UAE? UAE has not yet made any official announcement about when Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in the nation.

The moon was not sighted in UAE on Wednesday. Hence, Eid-ul-Fitr will also be celebrated in the Gulf nation on Friday, after Thursday marks the 30th day of Ramadan.

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When would Eid be celebrated in India? While no official date on Eid-ul-Fitr has been shared yet, many believe that in India, the crescent moon could either be sighted on Friday, March 19, or Saturday, March 20.

Usually, in India – Eid is observed a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia. Once the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, authorities in India get a timeline to announce Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

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If the moon is sighted in India on Thursday, March 19, evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, aligning with Saudi Arabia.