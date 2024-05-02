Has Turkey halted trade with Israel amid Gaza war? Tel Aviv lambasts 'dictatorial' behaviour amid escalating tensions
Turkey halts all export and import transactions with Israel, demanding uninterrupted humanitarian aid flow into Gaza. Israeli officials condemn the move as a violation of international trade agreements.
Israel-Turkey ties faced a fresh hurdle on Thursday, with reports indicating a complete halt of exports and imports. The development came weeks after Istanbul restricted export of 54 product categories to Israel over the war in Gaza. An official statement dubbed it a ‘second phase’ of measures against Tel Aviv that would remain in place until the other country permitted humanitarian aid into Gaza. The announcement has also prompted a sharp rebuke from officials in Israel.