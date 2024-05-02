Israel-Turkey ties faced a fresh hurdle on Thursday, with reports indicating a complete halt of exports and imports. The development came weeks after Istanbul restricted export of 54 product categories to Israel over the war in Gaza. An official statement dubbed it a ‘second phase’ of measures against Tel Aviv that would remain in place until the other country permitted humanitarian aid into Gaza. The announcement has also prompted a sharp rebuke from officials in Israel.

“Export and import transactions related to Israel have been stopped, covering all products. Turkey will strictly and decisively implement these new measures until the Israeli Government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza," read a statement from the Turkish trade ministry.

Reports citing the ministry also indicated that the ministry would coordinate with Palestinian authorities to ensure that they were not affected by the curbs. As per data from the Turkish statistical institute, trade between the two countries was worth $6.8 billion in 2023. Of this, 76% was Turkish exports.

Israeli officials have accused Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed officials to work on creating alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries.

“This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements," he posted on X.

The export ban also came mere hours after Turkey announced its intention to join South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that an application will soon be filed with the ICJ.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!