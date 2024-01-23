Has Vladimir Putin declared 1867 sale of Alaska to the US ‘illegal’? All you need to know
'A viral social media post claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the 1867 sale of Alaska to the United States 'illegal'. The claim originated from an article published by essanews.com.
Amid the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, a social media post went viral on the internet which claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the 1867 sale of Alaska “illegal". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a Ukrainian user ‘Igor Sushko’ wrote, “Putin signed an order insinuating the sale of Alaska to the United States in 1867 was illegitimate. This mofo is trolling the West and our leaders shake in their boots in response."