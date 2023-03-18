Many employees who were laid off from Meta are now taking to LinkedIn to share their stories. Facebook's parent company fired 11,000 employees last year, and will now cut 10,000 more jobs in its second round of layoffs. One such employee revealed that she was fired on maternity leaves after spending three days at the company.

Sara Schneider who was a part of the Talent Acquisition and recruiting team, said she spent amazing three years at Meta that had so many memories including working with the best teams and incredible people.

“Unfortunately, my maternity leave was cut short at Meta due to the brutal Meta Layoffs. I spent an amazing 3 years at a company that had so many memories and worked with the best teams and incredible people. This layoff was not performance-based as so many top performers were let go. I am honored to have spent time recruiting for the People Team as well as the Software Engineering Team," she wrote on LinkedIn.

At Meta, Schneider moved three times, found the love of her life, got married, and had her first baby. “In my time at Meta, I went through so many major life milestones! I moved 3 times, found the love of my life, we moved in together, got engaged, got married, got pregnant, and had our first baby!"

She further described the sufferings she faced during her birth process.

“During my birth process, I suffered from an almost fatal post-partum hemorrhage 8 hours after giving birth. I lost over 5 Liters of blood with massive blood clots and blood pressure in the 50’s," the former Meta employee said.

“Although incredibly traumatic, I know I was kept alive for a reason. It gives me a perspective that I have a purpose, and the hills and valleys of life are just that – temporary. I made a promise to myself that if I made it out alive, I wouldn't sweat life so much and be grateful for everything around me. However, now I not only have myself to think about, but my son Lucas first. I will push through this for him and so that he can have a better life than me," she added.

Another Meta employee, Andi Allen who was sacked during her maternity leaves asked, “Has Mark Zuckerberg taken a pay cut?" She worked as a Senior Technical Recruiter.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has been preparing for additional layoffs as it focuses on prioritizing projects and investments. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized the need for efficiency, calling 2023 the "year of efficiency" during a recent earnings call.

The company has already started a process known as "flattening," which involves eliminating some middle managers and reassigning others to individual contributor roles instead of overseeing other employees.

The pandemic led to a significant increase in demand for Meta's digital services, resulting in a 30% increase in headcount in 2020 and another 23% increase in 2021. However, the company has experienced a slowdown in advertising revenue, which led to its first-ever annual sales decline in 2022.