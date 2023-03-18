‘Has Zuckerberg taken pay cut?’Ex-Meta worker who lost job on maternity leave3 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Facebook's parents company Meta fired 11,000 employees last year, and will now cut 10,000 more jobs in its second round of layoffs.
Many employees who were laid off from Meta are now taking to LinkedIn to share their stories. Facebook's parent company fired 11,000 employees last year, and will now cut 10,000 more jobs in its second round of layoffs. One such employee revealed that she was fired on maternity leaves after spending three days at the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×