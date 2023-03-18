‘Has Zuckerberg taken pay cut?’Ex-Meta worker who lost job on maternity leave

“Although incredibly traumatic, I know I was kept alive for a reason. It gives me a perspective that I have a purpose, and the hills and valleys of life are just that – temporary. I made a promise to myself that if I made it out alive, I wouldn't sweat life so much and be grateful for everything around me. However, now I not only have myself to think about, but my son Lucas first. I will push through this for him and so that he can have a better life than me," she added.