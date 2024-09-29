Hassan Nasrallah death: Iranian spy revealed location of Hezbollah chief to Israel before airstrike

Israel has recently launched widespread strikes targeting senior Hezbollah commanders and the group's weapons sites in southern and eastern Lebanon and in its south Beirut bastion. It killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday in a strike that sent shock waves across the Middle East.

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2024, 03:44 PM IST
People check the rubble of buildings which were levelled on September 27 by Israeli strikes that targeted and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
People check the rubble of buildings which were levelled on September 27 by Israeli strikes that targeted and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah (AFP)

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed on Friday amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes against Lebanon. Reports now suggest that the other country had gleaned information about the militant leader through an Iranian mole. Thousands of pagers and other devices also exploded across Lebanon last week in a clear indication of the elevated Israeli intelligence network.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, an Iranian mole had informed Israel about the location of Nasrallah ahead of the strike. The slain Hezbollah leader had been attending a meeting with several top members of the group when missiles stuck its underground headquarters in Beirut.

The assertion came even as Israel struck “dozens” of fresh Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday. Officials said they had killed yet another senior member of the militant group during an airstrike in Beirut on Saturday.

Protests erupt in J-K's Budgam over killing of Hezbollah Chief by Israel

Israel has recently launched widespread strikes targeting senior Hezbollah commanders and the group's weapons sites in southern and eastern Lebanon and in its south Beirut bastion. Netanyahu has called the death of Nasrallah “necessary” for his quest to return Israelis in the north who had fled Hezbollah attacks over the last 11 months to their homes.

(With inputs from agencies)

29 Sep 2024, 03:44 PM IST
