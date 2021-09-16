Have you ever experienced a long flight where your peace of mind got disturbed because of loud and screaming kids? Well, an airline has come out with a solution for such passengers who get annoyed by the kids around them.

Japan Airlines has introduced a new system through which passengers will come to know if any kid is seating around them or not.

Usually, when flyers book a ticket, most companies offer aerial view maps of the plane showing which seats are occupied and which are available.

But Japan Airlines has changed the game. The company has introduced a little icon which shows passengers which seats have been booked by travellers of age below 12-year.

This would provide a solution to people who want a sit a little away from the children.

On the website, the airline has explained, "Passengers travelling with children between eight days and two years old who select their seats on the Japan Airlines website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen. This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there".

A Twitter user thanked the airline for warning him about the places “where babies plan to scream" during his 13-hour journey.

Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board.



Please take note, @qatarairways: I had 3 screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/kQYQFIqqCD — Rahat Ahmed (@dequinix) September 24, 2019

He said that such facilities should be 'mandatory' across all carriers after he faced 3 screaming babies during his New York-Doha flight two weeks ago on Qatar Airways.

