Billionaire Elon Musk has openly criticized Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros over his contribution to the deterioration of societal cohesion. He argued that the 93-year-old Democratic mega-donor erodes ‘the fabric of civilization’.

In a podcast named “The Joe Rogan Experience" on Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said, “In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity."

“He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime. That’s part of the problem in San Francisco and LA and other cities," Musk said as quoted by The New York Post.

He continued to push his own theory for why Soros directs his Open Society Foundations toward local elections rather than national campaigns.

“Once you get to city and state district attorneys, the value for money is extremely good. Soros realized you don’t actually need to change the laws; you just need to change how they’re enforced," Musk added, quoted by NYP.

Open Society Foundations is an umbrella organization for Soros' charitable work. OSF is perhaps most famous for its work supporting dissident movements in Soviet countries, including Soros' native Hungary.

It continues to pour funds into Central European University, which Soros founded in the early 1990s in Budapest. It was forced to relocate to Austria after Hungary's parliament passed a new law governing universities with foreign accreditations.

Musk further explained why he felt Twitter was having a "corrosive effect" on society, which led him to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

Elon Musk, in the podcast, also said that Twitter was "fundamentally controlled by the far left" and served as a radical progressive's "information weapon" at the expense of opposing views.

Musk has come under scrutiny for his overhaul of Twitter, which includes renaming the platform "X," charging for premium features and lowering the bar for content moderation.

