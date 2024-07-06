Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba breaks silence over incident, says ‘anyone who created chaos wouldn’t be spared’ | WATCH

Surajpal, also known as 'Bhole Baba', expresses deep sadness over the Hathras stampede accident in Mainpuri, UP. He urges faith in the government and administration, and seeks support for the affected families and injured.

Livemint
First Published6 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Surajpal is also known as 'Bhole Baba'. (Photo: ANI)
Surajpal is also known as ’Bhole Baba’. (Photo: ANI)

Self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh or "Bhole Baba" broke his silence on Saturday in connection with the Hathras stampede in which 121 people, mostly women and children, died, stating that “those who created the chaos will not be spared.”

‘Bhole Baba’ told ANI, “... I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives...”

Also Read: Hathras Stampede: Visuals show aftermath of tragedy after hundreds gathered for ’Bhole Baba’ satsang

According to The Indian Express report, Suraj Pal alias Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as ‘Bhole Baba’, is revered by his followers, who believe he’s a “healer” with “cures”.

A report said that in 2000, he was arrested in Agra when he allegedly took the body of a 16-year-old girl forcibly from her family, claiming he would bring her back to life. However, the case was later closed.

Also Read: Hathras stampede: Main suspect Devprakash Madhukar arrested | 10 updates

According to the police FIR, approximately 250,000 people gathered at the event despite permission being granted for only 80,000 attendees. Meanwhile, the main accused, identified as Devprakash Madhukar, surrendered before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Special Task Force (STF), and Uttar Pradesh police, as confirmed by his advocate AP Singh in a video statement released on Friday.

‘Bhole Baba’ resides in the Mainpuri Ashram in Bichuva, which spans 21 bighas of land and is known as Hari Nagar, and has 24 ashrams, and asset worth 100 crore.

The Shri Narayan Hari Sakar Charitable Trust oversees Suraj Pal's organization and is managed by individuals closely associated with its operations.

Also Read: Meet Bhole Baba, who is ‘missing’ after Hathras stampede, that claimed 121 lives

Meanwhile, the main accused, identified as Devprakash Madhukar, surrendered in front of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Special Task Force (STF), and Uttar Pradesh police, his Advocate AP Singh said in a video statement on Friday.

Advocate AP Singh said, “Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organizer has surrendered in front of SIT, STF, and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him.”

A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission led by Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been established to thoroughly investigate the recent stampede incident. The Commission aims to ensure transparency and comprehensiveness in its inquiry process.

According to initial findings, the stampede occurred when devotees attempted to receive blessings and gather soil near the preacher's feet. Security personnel intervened to prevent this, leading to a chaotic situation where pushing among the crowd resulted in several people falling and triggering the stampede.

Over the next two months, the Judicial Commission will meticulously investigate the incident's circumstances and subsequently submit its report to the State Government.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 09:02 AM IST
HomeNewsworldHathras Stampede: Bhole Baba breaks silence over incident, says ‘anyone who created chaos wouldn’t be spared’ | WATCH

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue