Self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh or "Bhole Baba" broke his silence on Saturday in connection with the Hathras stampede in which 121 people, mostly women and children, died, stating that "those who created the chaos will not be spared."

‘Bhole Baba’ told ANI, “... I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives..."

According to The Indian Express report, Suraj Pal alias Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as ‘Bhole Baba’, is revered by his followers, who believe he’s a “healer" with “cures".

A report said that in 2000, he was arrested in Agra when he allegedly took the body of a 16-year-old girl forcibly from her family, claiming he would bring her back to life. However, the case was later closed.

According to the police FIR, approximately 250,000 people gathered at the event despite permission being granted for only 80,000 attendees. Meanwhile, the main accused, identified as Devprakash Madhukar, surrendered before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Special Task Force (STF), and Uttar Pradesh police, as confirmed by his advocate AP Singh in a video statement released on Friday.

‘Bhole Baba’ resides in the Mainpuri Ashram in Bichuva, which spans 21 bighas of land and is known as Hari Nagar, and has 24 ashrams, and asset worth ₹100 crore.

The Shri Narayan Hari Sakar Charitable Trust oversees Suraj Pal's organization and is managed by individuals closely associated with its operations.

Advocate AP Singh said, “Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organizer has surrendered in front of SIT, STF, and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission led by Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been established to thoroughly investigate the recent stampede incident. The Commission aims to ensure transparency and comprehensiveness in its inquiry process.

According to initial findings, the stampede occurred when devotees attempted to receive blessings and gather soil near the preacher's feet. Security personnel intervened to prevent this, leading to a chaotic situation where pushing among the crowd resulted in several people falling and triggering the stampede.

Over the next two months, the Judicial Commission will meticulously investigate the incident's circumstances and subsequently submit its report to the State Government.

