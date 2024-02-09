'Have more babies': Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien asks citizens to add ‘little dragons’ to family
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged young couples to have more babies as the city state battles with a declining birth rate.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong encouraged young couples to have more children to counter the country's falling birth rate. Singaporeans are celebrating Chinese New Year on February 10-11, with an extra holiday on Monday since the festival falls on Sunday.
