In one sense, the Jeffrey Epstein saga has been a massive prosecutorial opportunity lost. Even leaving aside any conspiratorial theories about blocked investigations, law enforcement across the board has largely failed to hold Epstein and individuals in his orbit accountable for alleged sex crimes.
Have other Epstein crimes gone unpunished?
SummaryNo individuals in the Jeffrey Epstein files have been called to account for financial wrongdoing.
In one sense, the Jeffrey Epstein saga has been a massive prosecutorial opportunity lost. Even leaving aside any conspiratorial theories about blocked investigations, law enforcement across the board has largely failed to hold Epstein and individuals in his orbit accountable for alleged sex crimes.