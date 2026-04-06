Have other Epstein crimes gone unpunished?

In 2013, Steven Sinofsky, Microsoft’s former Windows president, sent Epstein internal emails between Sinofsky and then-CEO Steve Ballmer and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Turner about how a key product was about to “catastrophically fail.” The emails were from nine months earlier, in late 2012, and by then Microsoft had acknowledged the failure and Sinofsky had left the company. Though one could read the email thread as stale or mundane, it contains sensitive strategic information about Microsoft, which could have been invaluable to Epstein.