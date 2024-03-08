The Ministry for External Affairs on Friday said that they have ‘strongly’ taken up the matter of Indians, allegedly duped into working for Russian army in its battle with Ukraine. The MEA informed that they have sought an “early discharge" of these Indian nationals. Notably, two Indians have been confirmed to have died in the battle between Russia and Ukraine .

“Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals." the MEA statement read.

The statement also mentioned that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had busted a human trafficking network after conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence.

“Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises. The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents", the official statement informed.

"We once again appeal to Indian nationals to not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life. We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home." the statement read.

Earlier reports of two Indian nationals, who were duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, being killed were confirmed by the Indian government.

A 30-year-old from Hyderabad, Mohammed Asfan, was confirmed dead by the MEA. The other one killed in the Russia-Ukraine war was a 23-year-old Indian man from Gujarat, who was working as a 'helper' with the Russian Army during its ongoing war with Ukraine, died in Russia.

The man, identified as Hamil Mangukiya from Surat, had applied for a job in Russia through an online advertisement and reached Moscow from Chennai. He was then recruited as an assistant in the Russian Army.

Mangukiya was killed in an airstrike by Ukraine on February 21 in the Donetsk region of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi made a plea to rescue Indian youths who had been coerced into joining the Russian Army.

An apple farmer, an airline caterer and an out-of-work graduate are among the Indian nationals hired by Moscow, with the help of recruiters around the world, for the Russian army in Ukraine.

The families of the recruits say they were tricked, and blamed Indian authorities for not doing enough to extricate them from their predicament.

