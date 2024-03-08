‘Have strongly taken up matter with Moscow’: Govt on Indians duped into working for Russian Army
Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises. The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence.
The Ministry for External Affairs on Friday said that they have ‘strongly’ taken up the matter of Indians, allegedly duped into working for Russian army in its battle with Ukraine. The MEA informed that they have sought an “early discharge" of these Indian nationals. Notably, two Indians have been confirmed to have died in the battle between Russia and Ukraine.