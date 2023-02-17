‘Have to work together’: US on India procuring crude oil from Russia
- India, the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the US, has been snapping discounted Russian oil after many Western countries shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
There is "no contradiction at all" in India remaining one of the key partners of the US and its increasing procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia, said a top official of the Biden Administration, in the first clear articulation of the US' view on the contentious issue amid the Ukraine conflict.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×