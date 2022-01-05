World Health Organisation ( WHO ) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that we have the tools to end the COVID pandemic , but if we fail to share the vaccines then variants will keep ravaging.

WHO chief comment comes as a response to a Telegraph UK article that noted that “If we do not vaccinate the world, the pandemic won't end, more variants will emerge, and the world will continue to lose millions of lives, along with trillions in economic losses…."

In January 2022, we are still playing whack-a-mole with this virus. One single infected individual can harbor anywhere from 1 billion to 100 billion viral particles during peak infection. And with infections now running unchecked as is the case globally – any one of them has the potential to accumulate mutations that allow it to not only evade immunity but also spread at a mind-boggling rate – 2-4 times higher, as is the case with Omicron, it reads.

Responding to it, the WHO chief said, Insightful analysis on what must happen to ensure COVID19 Vaccine Equity.

We have the tools to end the pandemic. But if we fail to fairly share vaccines, we will keep being ravaged by new virus variants, he added.

Tedros has reiterated that world leaders should come together to end vaccine equity as several nations are yet to inoculate a large chunk of their population due to vaccine shortage. Meanwhile, many rich countries have already rolled out their booster dose.

In his address on December 31, 2021, WHO chief had noted vaccine equity as one of his biggest resolution for the year.

Tedros said "while no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat COVID-19. The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic."

As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm confident that this will be the year we end it - but only if we do it together, he said.

He reiterated that "we need all countries to work together to reach the global target of vaccinating 70% of people in all countries by the middle of 2022."

