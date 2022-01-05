'Have tools to end Covid but...': WHO chief alerts on new variants. Read here

In January 2022, we are still playing whack-a-mole with this virus. One single infected individual can harbor anywhere from 1 billion to 100 billion viral particles during peak infection. And with infections now running unchecked as is the case globally – any one of them has the potential to accumulate mutations that allow it to not only evade immunity but also spread at a mind-boggling rate – 2-4 times higher, as is the case with Omicron, it reads.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}