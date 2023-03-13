All deposits of Silicon Valley Bank to bridge bank. Here is what will change

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Monday it has transferred all deposits of the Silicon Valley Bank to a newly created bridge bank. The regulator has transferred all deposits, both insured and uninsured and assets of the former Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, California, to a newly created ‘bridge bank’ to protect all depositors of Silicon Valley Bank.

“The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today transferred all deposits—both insured and uninsured—and substantially all assets of the former Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, California, to a newly created, full-service FDIC-operated ‘bridge bank’ in an action designed to protect all depositors of Silicon Valley Bank," said FDIC in a press release.

The regulator said that depositors will have full access to their money beginning Monday morning, when Silicon Valley Bank, N.A., the bridge bank, opens and resumes normal banking hours and activities, including online banking.

A bridge bank is a chartered national bank that operates under a board appointed by the FDIC. It assumes the deposits and certain other liabilities and purchases certain assets of a failed bank.

Depositors and borrowers will automatically become customers of Silicon Valley Bank, N.A. and will have customer service and access to their funds by ATM, debit cards, and writing checks. Silicon Valley Bank’s official checks will continue to clear. It added that loan customers should continue making loan payments as usual.

The transfer of all the deposits was completed under the systemic risk exception approved yesterday, said FDIC. It said that no losses will be borne by the shareholders and that senior management of the Silicon valley Bank has been removed.

“All depositors of the institution will be made whole. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by taxpayers. Shareholders and certain unsecured debt holders will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law," added the release.

FDIC also named former Fannie Mae head Tim Mayopoulos as the chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Group.

He steps in after regulators shuttered the startup-focused lender on Friday after a run on its deposits that left it with a dearth of capital.