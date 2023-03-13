All deposits of Silicon Valley Bank to bridge bank. Here is what will change

All deposits of Silicon Valley Bank to bridge bank. Here is what will change2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:44 PM IST
The regulator said that depositors will have full access to their money beginning from Monday morning, when Silicon Valley Bank, N.A., the bridge bank, opens and resumes normal banking hours and activities.
The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Monday it has transferred all deposits of the Silicon Valley Bank to a newly created bridge bank. The regulator has transferred all deposits, both insured and uninsured and assets of the former Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, California, to a newly created ‘bridge bank’ to protect all depositors of Silicon Valley Bank.
