Having one pilot in the cockpit is a terrible idea

It’s understandable why slimming down the flight crew may be tempting: For the bulk of most flights, journeys through the skies are relatively uneventful. Most of the work that pilots put in is during the take off and landing phases, which also happen to be statistically the most dangerous. Technology has already allowed airlines to dispense with the radio operator, navigator and flight engineer to create the modern two-person cockpit. Aside from autopilot when cruising, automated landing systems are also now a routine feature used in heavy fog, while the A350 will guide itself to a lower altitude if there’s a loss of cabin pressure. Backing up a single pilot at the controls with a ground operator might be the logical next step.