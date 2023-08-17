In response to local frustration, town officials took the step on Wednesday of reopening a major road that passes through the town. This decision was made after several days of closure. The highway, which avoids the burnt waterfront and town center, had been restricted to residents of the surrounding area, emergency personnel, and individuals employed by local businesses. Earlier in the week, a brief easing of the road closures had to be reversed due to crowds congesting streets that search teams were using. This created concerns that the traffic might impede the recovery of human remains.