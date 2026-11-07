Hawaii has the highest share of Asian eligible voters in the US at 37%, says study: What it means after midterms

Hawaii has the highest proportion of Asian American eligible voters among all US states, with the community accounting for 37% of its electorate, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center.

The finding highlights the growing significance of Asian Americans in the country's electoral landscape, particularly in states where they represent a substantial share of the voting population.

Based on an analysis of the 2024 American Community Survey, Pew found that California ranked second, with Asian Americans making up 15% of its eligible voters. Nevada followed at 9%, while New Jersey and Washington each recorded an 8% share.

The figures offer a snapshot of the demographic composition of the US electorate as political parties assess the results of the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.

Pew's figures refer to eligible voters, defined as US citizens aged 18 and above, rather than the overall population. The Asian American category includes people who identify as Asian alone and are not Hispanic.

Hawaii stands apart in Asian American voter share Hawaii's 37% share places it considerably ahead of other states, with the proportion more than twice that of California, the second-ranked state.

The state's demographic composition is distinct from much of mainland America.

Asian Americans have a long-established presence in Hawaii, with generations of families tracing their roots to migration from countries such as Japan, China and the Philippines.

Much of this migration was linked to plantation labour and the development of the islands' economy.

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Over time, these communities established deep-rooted family networks and successive generations of US citizens, contributing to the relatively high proportion of Asian Americans eligible to vote.

Hawaii's position also reflects the state's broader demographic profile, where Asian Americans constitute a particularly significant part of the population and electorate.

California, despite having one of the largest Asian American populations in the country, has a substantially lower proportion of Asian eligible voters at 15%. Nevada, at 9%, completes the top three, followed by New Jersey and Washington at 8% each.

How Asian Americans are shaping the US electorate The growing electoral significance of Asian Americans comes against the backdrop of a broader expansion of the community's voting strength across the United States.

Pew's analysis shows that Asian Americans accounted for 13.65 million eligible voters in 2026, an increase of approximately 2.25 million, or 20%, since 2022. This makes them one of the fastest-growing racial groups in the US electorate.

However, population growth does not automatically translate into voting power. Citizenship and age are two important factors determining how much of a community can participate in elections.

According to Pew, approximately 60% of the Asian American population in the US was eligible to vote in 2024. This compares with 81% of White Americans, 74% of Black Americans and 52% of Hispanic Americans.

The relatively lower eligibility rate among Asian Americans is partly explained by the community's immigrant population. Around 25% of Asian Americans were non-citizens in 2024, compared with 21% of Hispanic Americans.

The composition of the Asian American electorate is also distinctive. Pew found that 65% of Asian eligible voters were naturalised citizens, while 35% were born in the US.

These differences help explain why states with large Asian American populations do not necessarily have equally large shares of Asian eligible voters.

White, Hispanic and Black voters: How the numbers compare The Pew analysis also highlights significant geographical differences in the distribution of other racial and ethnic groups across the US electorate.

Maine has the largest proportion of White eligible voters, with the group accounting for 92% of its electorate. Vermont and West Virginia follow at 91% each, while New Hampshire stands at 89% and Iowa at 87%.

Among Hispanic eligible voters, New Mexico has the largest share at 43%. California ranks second at 33%, followed by Texas at 32%, Arizona at 25% and Florida at 23%.

The figures underline the significant electoral presence of Hispanic communities in several states, particularly in the southwestern US.

Meanwhile, the District of Columbia has the largest proportion of Black eligible voters, at 41%. Mississippi follows at 36%, while Georgia and Louisiana each have 31%. Maryland rounds out the top five at 30%.

Unlike Hawaii's Asian electorate, however, Black eligible voters do not constitute the largest racial or ethnic group in any state's electorate, according to the analysis.

Asian American voters and the 2026 midterm elections The demographic findings come at a time when Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters are attracting greater attention from political parties and election strategists.

A survey conducted for the 2026 Midterm Election Voter Poll by BSP Research and the African American Research Collaborative, in partnership with several national organisations, points to a shift in voting preferences among Asian American voters.

According to the survey, 64% of AAPI voters supported Democratic candidates in US House races, compared with 33% who backed Republicans. This represented a nine-percentage-point swing towards Democrats compared with the partisan balance recorded in the 2024 presidential election.

The survey also highlighted the importance of younger voters in the community. One in eight AAPI voters said they had cast their first ballot in the 2026 elections. More than half of AAPI voters under the age of 40 reported having first voted in 2022 or later.

The findings suggest that Asian American voters are becoming an increasingly important electorate, particularly in competitive congressional districts where relatively small shifts in voter preferences can influence election outcomes.

The political environment has also been shaped by concerns over anti-Asian hostility and immigration policies.

A September 2026 report by Stop AAPI Hate found that 48% of South Asian adults surveyed had experienced a hate-related incident because of their race, ethnicity or nationality in 2025.