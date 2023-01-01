Hawaii is still waiting for big-spending Japanese tourists to return
- Tourism overall in the state is back up, but lucrative visits from Japan are down 90%
Armando Dinong used to count on buses coming like clockwork every December to bring crowds of high-spending Japanese tourists to the Waikele Premium Outlets in Hawaii, where he manages a luxury luggage shop.
“It would be like a tornado in the room," Mr. Dinong says. “They were the No. 1 source for our sales."
Now they come a couple of times a day at most, he said. Holiday sales at the store he manages are about half of what they were before the pandemic.
The total number of visitors to Hawaii is back near prepandemic highs, largely because of a resurgence in American visitors. Tourism plummeted during the pandemic, as Hawaii instituted some of the strictest measures in the nation, mandating a negative Covid-19 test or 10-day quarantine, regardless of vaccination status, through June 2021. The state lifted travel and indoor-mask mandates in March 2022.
But Japanese tourism has yet to recover. The number of Japanese visitors to Hawaii in the first 10 months of 2022 was about 10% compared with the same period three years ago, according to a recent report from Hawaii’s chief state economist.
Japan itself had a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country until January 2022, and a cap on the number of passengers who could enter on international flights until October. Both rules applied to Japanese citizens.
Recently, a weakened yen, fuel surcharges for flights and U.S. inflation have suppressed the more robust recovery economists had hoped for.
Tourism executives also say Japan’s own slow return to prepandemic rules created ongoing apprehension toward overseas trips among the populace.
“Our biggest challenge right now is actually the general public’s sentiment in Japan toward international travel," said Eric Takahata, managing director of Hawaii Tourism Japan, the state contractor focused on attracting Japanese travelers.
Japan had long been the largest source of foreign visitors to Hawaii, and Japanese visitors were also among the biggest spenders, dropping roughly $241 a person daily on vacations compared with an average of $196 for tourists overall, according to 2019 data from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Before the pandemic, tourist spending pumped nearly $18 billion a year into Hawaii’s economy, of which visitors from Japan contributed more than $2 billion, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Total spending by tourists this year has recovered to prepandemic levels, but some economists believe that the domestic travel market will soften next year as a result of inflation and a potential economic downturn. Officials in Hawaii say they are counting on a revival of Japanese tourism to keep them out of a recession.
Mr. Takahata said he is hoping visits by Japanese residents will recover to about half of prepandemic levels by the end of 2023.
While moves by the Bank of Japan have aided the yen’s rebound in recent weeks, tourism researchers say the return of the Japanese market has remained weak.
The Honolulu Marathon in December, which typically attracts about half of its 30,000 entrants from Japan, had 6,000 Japanese runners this year, according to organizers.
Tetsuya “Ted" Kubo, chief executive of tourism firm JTB Hawaii, said the pace of recovery in the Japanese market appears to be lagging about one year behind the company’s initial expectations.
In the early days of the pandemic, Mr. Kubo’s firm furloughed hundreds of employees and sold assets like tour buses that sat unused. They also launched virtual tours of Hawaii destinations, and partnered with popular retailers such as Dean & Deluca to ship goods to Japan.
“We thought it was important to stay connected and to not lose that love of Hawaii for people living in Japan," he said.
The dearth of Japanese visitors has also battered wedding-service providers. According to state data, one in eight Japanese tourists to Hawaii in 2019 came to get married.
Mami Kagami, a Tokyo native who immigrated to Oahu 13 years ago, said that at its peak, her florist business employed 15 people and delivered arrangements for roughly 450 weddings a month, nearly all of them couples from Japan.
“My business went to nothing," Ms. Kagami said. “Nobody knew when the Japanese were going to come back."
After months of virtually no revenue, Ms. Kagami rebranded her business as a retail shop specializing in Japanese and American antiques and ceremonial tea supplies.
November was the busiest month yet for her new business, she said, and still her revenue was barely a third of what it had been at its prepandemic peak.
Luxury stores also have been hit hard. Annual data released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority showed that Japanese tourists in 2019 spent three times as much per day on shopping as did their counterparts from the U.S., Canada and Europe.
“They bought the more expensive items, they would think nothing to drop $1,000 on one of our bags," Mr. Dinong, the luggage store manager, said. “Now they have lots of questions, they’re very hesitant."
