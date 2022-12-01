Hawaii: Mauna Loa volcano's lava oozes toward key Big Island highway3 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 11:49 PM IST
Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber on Sunday, spewing volcanic ash and debris into the sky
Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world’s largest volcano could swallow the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii’s Big Island as early as this weekend, and there’s nothing humans can do to stop it, experts said.