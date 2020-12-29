Hawaii meetup: Why Elon Musk wants to meet Oracle's Larry Ellison

Elon Musk has said that he was meeting with Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison "to seek some advice."

Musk, who said earlier in the month that he was relocating to Texas from California, was responding to a tweet that suggested his private jet had arrived in Hawaii on Sunday.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

Ellison, who joined Tesla’s board in 2018, had also announced in December that he was leaving California to work from the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

Oracle announced earlier this month that the company was moving its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas.

Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff recently of the move.

"I've received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas," Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle's employees. "The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry."

Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth-largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via