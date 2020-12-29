Hawaii meetup: Why Elon Musk wants to meet Oracle's Larry Ellison

Hawaii meetup: Why Elon Musk wants to meet Oracle's Larry Ellison1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 01:53 PM IST
- Musk, who said earlier in the month that he was relocating to Texas from California, was responding to a tweet that suggested his private jet had arrived in Hawaii on Sunday
Elon Musk has said that he was meeting with Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison "to seek some advice."
Musk, who said earlier in the month that he was relocating to Texas from California, was responding to a tweet that suggested his private jet had arrived in Hawaii on Sunday.
How India's grain policies have stoked FCI's debt binge. Explained here2 min read . 02:20 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill1 min read . 02:16 PM IST
China starts emergency COVID-19 vaccination in Wuhan2 min read . 01:38 PM IST
4.37 cr taxpayers filed ITR till Dec 28, 14 lakh in just one day1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020
Ellison, who joined Tesla’s board in 2018, had also announced in December that he was leaving California to work from the Hawaiian island of Lanai.
Oracle announced earlier this month that the company was moving its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas.
Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff recently of the move.
"I've received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas," Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle's employees. "The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry."
Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth-largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.