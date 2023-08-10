A wildfire that started on Tuesday night has reduced the Hawaiian island of Maui to ash and forced thousands of people to flee or jump into the ocean to escape from the smoke and flames. At least 6 people have died so far while dozens of others have been wounded.

Hawaii Department of Transportation's Ed Sniffen told Reuters that at least western Maui. He added that at least 16 roads were closed and the Mau airport was operating at full capacity while airlines have reduced fares and are offering waivers to get the stuck people out of Maui.

US President Joe Biden wrote about the wildfire on X ( formerly Twitter) “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui. Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed. We are grateful to the first responders putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives."

He added, “I have ordered all available federal assets on the Islands to help with response. And I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert."

Adjutant general for Hawaii State Department of Defense told AP that the exact cause of the blaze couldn't be determined many factors like high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation could have been likely contributors.

Meanwhile, record-setting heat has also led to similar incidents of devastation elsewhere in the world while forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate in Greece, Spain, Portugal, other parts of Canada and western Canada.

Climate change exacerbated by fossil fuel use is increasing and the intensity of such extreme weather events has increased, reported Reuters. Scientists have warned government officials that fuel related emissions need to be slashed in order to prevent climate catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies)