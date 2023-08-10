Hawaii Wildfires: At least 6 people killed due to Maui wildfires, Joe Biden promises federal assistance1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Wildfire destroys Maui, Hawaii, with 6 dead and many injured. Evacuations underway. President Biden offers condolences. Climate change linked to extreme weather events.
A wildfire that started on Tuesday night has reduced the Hawaiian island of Maui to ash and forced thousands of people to flee or jump into the ocean to escape from the smoke and flames. At least 6 people have died so far while dozens of others have been wounded.
