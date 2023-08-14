Hawaii wildfires: Death toll rises to 89, search for the missing continues. 10 updates2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Hawaii wildfires deadliest in US in 100+ years, with 89 confirmed deaths, 2,200 structures destroyed or damaged.
Hawaii wildfires are the deadliest wildfire in the US since the 2018 Camp Fire in California that killed at least 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise. The fire went from zero to 100 and essentially managed to "eat an entire town in four hours".
