Hawaii wildfires: Key official quits after facing criticism for not activating sirens during Maui wildfires2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Maui Emergency Management chief Herman Andaya resigns, citing health reasons, after controversial decision not to use sirens to warn about wildfires. Survivors criticize decision. Investigation to be conducted into preparations and response to wildfires.
Maui's Emergency Management Agency chief Herman Andaya quit abruptly on Thursday while citing health reasons. The resignation by Andaya came a day after the key official said that he did not regret not using the sirens to warn about the wildfires that have claimed the lives of at least 111 people.