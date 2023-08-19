Maui Emergency Management chief Herman Andaya resigns, citing health reasons, after controversial decision not to use sirens to warn about wildfires. Survivors criticize decision. Investigation to be conducted into preparations and response to wildfires.

Maui's Emergency Management Agency chief Herman Andaya quit abruptly on Thursday while citing health reasons. The resignation by Andaya came a day after the key official said that he did not regret not using the sirens to warn about the wildfires that have claimed the lives of at least 111 people.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen accepted Andaya's resignation effective immediately and noted that someone else would be appointed in his place soon.

"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible," Blissen said in a statement quoted by AP.

While explaining the logic behind not using sirens to make people aware of the wildfires, Andaya had said on Wednesday (as quoted by AFP), "The sirens are used primarily for tsunamis. The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren is sounded…Had we sounded the siren that night, we're afraid that people would have gone (into the hills)... into the fire."

He also noted that the 121-decibel warning by the sirens might not have been heard by anyone owing to a lot of indoor and outdoor noise. He said, "A lot of people who are indoors, air conditioning on whatever the case may be, they're not going to hear the siren…Plus the winds were very gusty (that day)... it was very loud, so they wouldn't have heard the sirens."

Survivors criticize Andaya's response on not activating Sirens: In response to a question about whether using sirens could have saved some lives, one survivor told CBS News, "Absolutely, I don't think I know. We all are prepared for that, we know that sound"

She added, “The community, the Lahui itself is taking care of one another. There is no outside government officials taking care of us. They don't care about us, they don't care about our people… That's how I feel"

Last week, Hawaii Governor Josh Green had said that a probe will be conducted into the preparations and response to the wildfires in order to see if lessons can be learned, noted AP. Moreover, Hawaii's attorney general Anne Lopez on Thursday noted an independent body will be appointed to carry out the inquiry.

"Having a third party conduct the review will ensure accountability and transparency and reassure the people of Hawaii that all of the facts will be uncovered," Lopez said.