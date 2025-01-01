The Hawaiian airlines flight, Airbus A330, took off around 1 pm on Monday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

A Hawaiian airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to the Seattle airport shortly after take-off on Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration said smoke was reported in the cockpit of the plane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hawaiian airlines flight, Airbus A330, took off around 1 pm on Monday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

The plane was carrying 273 passengers and 10 crew members when the crew reported fumes in the flight deck, Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson Marissa Villegas said in an email. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The captain declared an emergency to obtain priority handling and the Airbus A330 landed at SEA without incident," Villegas was quoted as saying. “Fire and medical personnel met the aircraft at the gate as a precaution and everyone onboard safely deplaned," she said.

Once the aircraft was cleared, the Port of Seattle Fire Department boarded to investigate. The department, however, did not find any smoke or smell at the time, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper told the AP in an email.

Flight 21 left Seattle on Tuesday morning in a new aircraft, Villegas said. "Safety is our priority, and we sincerely apologise for this event," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident was reported days after a plane crash in South Korea killed 179 passengers. There were two survivors. On Monday, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok, ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire airline operation.

A team of US investigators including representatives from Boeing on Tuesday examined the site of a plane crash that killed 179 people in South Korea while authorities were conducting safety inspections on all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country’s airlines.

Another aircraft crashed last Wednesday near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from southern Russia where Ukrainian drones were attacking several cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}