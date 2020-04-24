NEW DELHI: The efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug widely touted as the potential cure for covid-19, has come under further scrutiny.

It was found that covid-19 patients who were on a regimen of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and antibiotic azithromycin experienced irregular heartbeats, raising the risk of cardiac arrest in patients.

The findings emerged from a correspondence shared by researchers from the New York School of Medicine, US, who studied a cohort of 84 covid-19 patients admitted to the centre for treatment. The findings were peer-reviewed and published in the journal Nature Medicine.

They were shared in the backdrop of recent claims, which suggested that the drug combination could help patients diagnosed with covid-19, encouraging clinicians worldwide to adopt the treatment.

This is the second such study, highlighting the risks associated with HCQ.

A retrospective analysis of data from 368 male patients hospitalised with covid-19 in all US Veterans Health Administration medical centres until April 11 showed that the risk of death from any cause was higher in the group of patients who were administered only HCQ as compared to those who were not given the anti-malaria medicine. This study was, however, a pre-print and has not been reviewed by other scientists or published in a journal yet. It was supported by grants from the US’ National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia.

The New York study highlighted that both HCQ and azithromycin have been independently shown to increase the risk of various types of cardiac rhythm abnormalities, such as QTc-interval prolongation.

A prolonged QTc means the patient’s heart is taking longer than usual to recharge between beats. According to scientists, this can put a patient at risk for arrhythmia--irregular heartbeat--and drug-induced sudden cardiac death.

“There was a prolonged QTc in most patients. The QTc was severely prolonged in 11% of the patients, which put them at high risk of sudden cardiac death," said the team. Situation could worsen if the patients have other pre-existing conditions or if the severity of the infection was high.

Of the patients studied, 74% were males, average 63 years of age and had persistent cough and fever. They were administered the drug combination of HCQ (400 mg twice daily) and azithromycin (500mg daily), orally for five days and regularly underwent electrocardiogram screening.

Four patients in the cohort died from multiple organ failure, without evidence of irregular heartbeat.

The scientists urged that the hospitals to constantly and repeatedly monitor ECG and QTc in patients who are administered HCQ and azithromycin, especially those with additional illnesses and those being treated with other heart medications.

At present, there is no specific treatment against the new virus, and all potential drugs are under investigation.

Share Via