Former US President Donald Trump has been accused of raping New York author nearly 30 years ago and 'lying' about the situation. The Republican leader to has already announced his intention to run for the top post yet again rubbished the claims as a ‘made up scam’ - drawing sharp rebuke from the judge.

“I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back," E Jean Carroll told the Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

The former Elle magazine advice columnist has sued Trump for defamation and sought unspecified damages. She is also suing under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which lets adults sue their alleged abusers long after statutes of limitations have run out. According to Caroll, the alleged encounter took place in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, with Trump raping her until she was able to flee.

Trump denies assaulting or defaming Carroll.

Meanwhile the former POTUS took to his social media platform ahead of thte trial asserting that Carroll's rape allegation was a “made up SCAM" and accused her attorney of being a “political operative". Trump’s remarks outside court have already led to warnings from the judge and special provisions for the trial.

The judge presiding over the trial had previously advised both parties to avoid making inflammatory statements during the trial.

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said it was the first he had heard of the post.

“What you’re trying to do is get away from a statement by your client that seems entirely inappropriate," said US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

“I will ask him to refrain from any other posts about this case. I will do the best I can do, your honor," Tacopina said.

“Well, I hope you’re more successful," the judge responded. He said “we’re getting into an area" where Trump could face “a new potential source of liability."

(With inputs from agencies)