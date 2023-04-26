'He lied, shattered reputation': Rape accuser testifies against Trump as judge flags ‘inappropriate’ reaction to claim2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:47 PM IST
The judge overseeing the trial of a New York author’s civil sexual assault suit against Donald Trump criticized the former president over a new post on social media disparaging his accuser and her lawyer, saying it “seems entirely inappropriate.”
Former US President Donald Trump has been accused of raping New York author nearly 30 years ago and 'lying' about the situation. The Republican leader to has already announced his intention to run for the top post yet again rubbished the claims as a ‘made up scam’ - drawing sharp rebuke from the judge.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×