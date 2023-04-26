The former Elle magazine advice columnist has sued Trump for defamation and sought unspecified damages. She is also suing under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which lets adults sue their alleged abusers long after statutes of limitations have run out. According to Caroll, the alleged encounter took place in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, with Trump raping her until she was able to flee.

