He might be South Korea’s next president. All he has to do is impeach the current one.
Timothy W. Martin , Gordon Fairclough , Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Dec 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Summary
- Following the short-lived attempt by President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is now within striking distance of his nation’s top job.
SEOUL—South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung credits a coup and stretch of military rule more than 40 years ago—during which soldiers opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in the southwestern city of Gwangju, killing many—with propelling him into politics.
