Elon Musk has reiterated that no conversation took place between him and Tim Cook to discuss a prospective takeover of Tesla by Apple. Musk once again clarified on Friday that Cook refused to meet him.

The chain of tweets began with Bloomberg-affiliated journalist Mark Gurman sharing a post that quoted a book as saying that Musk wanted to be the CEO of Apple after the Cupertino tech major took over Tesla. The book in question is 'Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century' by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins

The book claims that after hearing Musk's proposal, Cook disconnected the call rather angrily.

Well, this is a different perspective on Apple not buying Tesla https://t.co/Fn6yvfrxlP pic.twitter.com/T1xcIHCQCp — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 30, 2021

Gurman followed his earlier tweet with a statement from Cook saying that he has never actually spoken to Musk, but has "great admiration and respect for the company he's built".

And another perspective: Tim Cook said he has never actually spoken to Elon Musk: “You know, I’ve never spoken to Elon, although I have great admiration and respect for the company he’s built. https://t.co/Wtp8DiQ4OQ https://t.co/sl4AxgX22s — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 30, 2021

The next tweet by Gurman then wondered how did Higgins' book established that there Apple and Tesla were once in talks for a possible takeover. To this, Musk responded, "Higgins managed to make his book both false *and* boring".

Higgins managed to make his book both false *and* boring 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Musk's post got a response from James Clayton, tech reporter for BBC, which read as such: "How false are we talking here? Did ANY of this happen?"

"Cook and I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6 per cent of today’s value," Musk replied.

Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever.



There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever.



He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Musk has said in the past that he tried talking to Tim Cook "to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla", but the meeting never happened.





During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

