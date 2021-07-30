OPEN APP
Home >News >World >'He refused to meet': Elon Musk denies talking to Tim Cook for Apple-Tesla deal

Elon Musk has reiterated that no conversation took place between him and Tim Cook to discuss a prospective takeover of Tesla by Apple. Musk once again clarified on Friday that Cook refused to meet him.

The chain of tweets began with Bloomberg-affiliated journalist Mark Gurman sharing a post that quoted a book as saying that Musk wanted to be the CEO of Apple after the Cupertino tech major took over Tesla. The book in question is 'Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century' by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins

The book claims that after hearing Musk's proposal, Cook disconnected the call rather angrily.

Gurman followed his earlier tweet with a statement from Cook saying that he has never actually spoken to Musk, but has "great admiration and respect for the company he's built".

The next tweet by Gurman then wondered how did Higgins' book established that there Apple and Tesla were once in talks for a possible takeover. To this, Musk responded, "Higgins managed to make his book both false *and* boring".

Musk's post got a response from James Clayton, tech reporter for BBC, which read as such: "How false are we talking here? Did ANY of this happen?"

"Cook and I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6 per cent of today’s value," Musk replied.

Musk has said in the past that he tried talking to Tim Cook "to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla", but the meeting never happened.


