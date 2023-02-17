'He told me I needed help…': Prince Harry on panic attack before brother William

As Prince Harry's explosive memoir continues to make waves, an excerpt about the royal's first panic attack has struck a chord with many. The undated incident finds detailed mention in Spare, with Harry writing that he had been travelling to Gloucestershire with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rearview. He saw me sweating, red-faced. You all right, Harold? No, I wasn’t. It was a trip of several hours and every few miles I wanted to ask him to pull over so I could jump out and try to catch my breath," he recalled.

Harry said that his brother knew “something was up" and had subsequently urged him to seek help.

“He’d told me that day or soon after that I needed help," Prince Harry wrote.

Also read: Harry, Meghan invited to King Charles coronation, but what will they talk about

As the rift between British royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continues to widen, reports have indicated that Prince William is not ready to forgive his younger brother. Royal expert Neil Sean opined recently that Prince William has given up on trying to fix their relationship and believed that the duo had completely lost their bond.

The two are however likely to come face to face later this year as Meghan and Harry attend King Charles' coronation.

“They haven't spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon. If it was William's coronation, Harry wouldn't be on the list. It's no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn't there after everything he has said and done," the Daily Beast reported earlier this week, quoting an unnamed friend of Prince William.