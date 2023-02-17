'He told me I needed help…': Prince Harry on panic attack before brother William
The undated incident finds detailed mention in Spare, with Harry writing that he had been travelling to Gloucestershire with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Harry said that his brother knew “something was up” and had subsequently urged him to seek help.
As Prince Harry's explosive memoir continues to make waves, an excerpt about the royal's first panic attack has struck a chord with many. The undated incident finds detailed mention in Spare, with Harry writing that he had been travelling to Gloucestershire with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
