‘He was dripping in blood’: Woman recalls shocking racist attack on Indian techie in Dublin

An Indian techie who had only recently moved to Ireland was brutally attacked and partially stripped in what is being widely condemned as a suspected racist assault. The incident took place in Tallaght, a suburb of Dublin, and has sparked outrage both online and within diplomatic circles.

Advertisement

The victim, who had arrived in Ireland just three weeks ago to work for Amazon, was allegedly beaten by a group of youths on Parkhill Road while he was walking to a temple to pray. He suffered severe injuries to his face, arms, and legs and is currently undergoing treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

Also Read | Indian man brutally beaten and stripped in racist attack in Dublin

Eyewitness Account Jennifer Murray, a resident who rescued the injured man, said she found him bleeding profusely and standing in a state of shock, partially stripped in the middle of the road. Sharing her account via London-based journalist Naomi Canton on X, Murray described the scene as “chaotic,” with around 30 teenagers and several adults shouting near parked cars when she drove past a roundabout.

Advertisement

As she approached, she heard the injured man pleading, “Please help me, please save me.”

She immediately pulled over and called emergency services, but noted that it took nearly an hour for an ambulance to arrive. During that time, the man told her he was stabbed multiple times in the face, his forehead gashed open, and he had been punched and pushed to the ground. He claimed a group of 10 teenagers, believed to be 15–16 years old, carried out the assault.

Advertisement

Murray added that his attackers accused him of being a paedophile, a claim she firmly dismissed.

“It was obvious he had not done those things," she said.

The attackers reportedly took his shoes, trousers, underwear, wallet and phone, leaving him humiliated and injured in the street.

Also Read | Another racist attack? Indian man brutally assaulted and left to die in Adelaide

"He was extremely polite the entire time," Murray added, saying she gave him a blanket to cover himself as he stood, “so embarrassed and shocked."

Indian techie came to Ireland for work According to Murray, the victim had moved to Ireland to work in a specialised role at Amazon, one requiring qualifications “that no Irish person could fill.” She said he was a graduate of “one of India’s most prestigious colleges” and had family back home in India.

Advertisement

Indian envoy responds India’s Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, condemned the assault in a strong statement on X, questioning the initial downplaying of the incident.

“How can an ‘ALLEGED’ assault cause such horrible injury & bleeding?” he posted, urging Irish authorities to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also thanked the Irish police for their support so far and stressed the need for urgent action to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Ireland.