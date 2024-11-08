‘He will be gone in…’: Elon Musk predicts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s future post-US Presidential Elections 2024

Elon Musk predicts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's defeat in the 2025 federal elections, citing his minority government status. Musk's comments follow criticism of global leaders and reflect growing opposition against Trudeau's policies amid rising unpopularity.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Elon Musk
Elon Musk(REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski )

Tech billionaire Elon Musk played a key role in Donald Trump's resounding victory in the recently concluded US Presidential Elections. After seeing his political bet turn into a success in America, theTesla CEO has predicted the downfall of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Referring to the beginning of Justin Trudeau's political downfall, Elon Musk said on X, “he will be gone in the upcoming election.” He made this comment after one of the social media users sought his help to “help Canada getting rid of Trudeau”

Also Read | India-Canada: Expert says ‘seems like Canada wants to teach India a lesson...’

"He will be gone in the upcoming election," posted Musk on X while reacting to a post that said Germany's "socialist government" had collapsed.

Elon Musk's comment on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The conversation began when Elon Musk criticised the Germany's “socialist government” and wrote, “Olaf ist ein Narr”, which translates to “Olaf is a fool.”

Also Read | Canada’s pro-Khalistani leader Jagmeet Singh cautions after Donald Trump’s win

German Chancellor Olaf Szholz fires finance minister

His comments came nearly a day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired his finance minister on Wednesday, November 6. The move left the government teetering on the brink of collapse, reported ANI citing CNN.

Scholz defended his move by saying that it was “was necessary to prevent harm to our country,” reported ANI. The finance minister was removed after the government in Germany failed to build a consensus. The members of Germany's ruling "traffic light" coalition government include Scholz of the Social Democratic Party, Lindner of the Free Democratic Party, and Robert Habeck of the Green Party.

Also Read | Trump policy stance may look to make India favourable for Big Tech

Trudeau to face tough test in 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face a tough test during the 2025 elections amid a drastic fall in his popularity in the country. Elon Musk's comment on X refers to Trudeau's current minority government status, which makes him more vulnerable to losing power.

Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire from Peoples Party of Canada Chief Maxime Bernier who attacked Trudeau for his continued support of unchecked immigration.

Justin Trudeau's leadership also witnessed the sharp deterioration in Canada's ties with India over issues related to Khalistani extremism and cultural violence, and anti-India activities in Canada.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘He will be gone in…’: Elon Musk predicts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s future post-US Presidential Elections 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.90
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    300.20
    03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.55%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    262.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.11%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.35
    03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.9 (-8.46%)

    Trent share price

    6,498.45
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -454.6 (-6.54%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,658.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.95 (-6.27%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,776.95
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -101.8 (-5.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    535.60
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.05 (7.86%)

    KEC International share price

    1,050.30
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    74.8 (7.67%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

    192.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    11.45 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.