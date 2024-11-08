‘He will be gone in…’: Elon Musk predicts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s future post-US Presidential Elections 2024

Tech billionaire Elon Musk played a key role in Donald Trump's resounding victory in the recently concluded US Presidential Elections. After seeing his political bet turn into a success in America, theTesla CEO has predicted the downfall of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Referring to the beginning of Justin Trudeau's political downfall, Elon Musk said on X, “he will be gone in the upcoming election.” He made this comment after one of the social media users sought his help to “help Canada getting rid of Trudeau”

"He will be gone in the upcoming election," posted Musk on X while reacting to a post that said Germany's "socialist government" had collapsed.

Elon Musk's comment on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The conversation began when Elon Musk criticised the Germany's “socialist government” and wrote, “Olaf ist ein Narr”, which translates to “Olaf is a fool.”

German Chancellor Olaf Szholz fires finance minister His comments came nearly a day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired his finance minister on Wednesday, November 6. The move left the government teetering on the brink of collapse, reported ANI citing CNN.

Scholz defended his move by saying that it was “was necessary to prevent harm to our country,” reported ANI. The finance minister was removed after the government in Germany failed to build a consensus. The members of Germany's ruling "traffic light" coalition government include Scholz of the Social Democratic Party, Lindner of the Free Democratic Party, and Robert Habeck of the Green Party.

Trudeau to face tough test in 2025 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face a tough test during the 2025 elections amid a drastic fall in his popularity in the country. Elon Musk's comment on X refers to Trudeau's current minority government status, which makes him more vulnerable to losing power.

Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire from Peoples Party of Canada Chief Maxime Bernier who attacked Trudeau for his continued support of unchecked immigration.