‘He would always play with death…’: Liam Payne’s ex-fiancé recently accused musician of ’obsessive contact’ after split

Maya Henry accuses Liam Payne of manipulation and obsessive behavior following their breakup in 2022. She claims he spoke frequently about death and contacted her and her family excessively, leading her to recently issue a cease and desist order.

Published17 Oct 2024, 06:22 PM IST
‘He would always play with death…’: Liam Payne's ex-fiancé recently accused musician of 'obsessive contact' after split
‘He would always play with death…’: Liam Payne’s ex-fiancé recently accused musician of ’obsessive contact’ after split(AP)

Liam Payne ‘predicted’ his death earlier this month amid an ongoing tussle with former fiancee Maya Henry. The late musician was handed a cease and desist order last week for repeatedly contacting the influencer and ‘obsessively’ reaching out to her friends and family.

“Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information,” her lawyers told the Daily Mail on Monday.

She had also accused the star of playing on the loyalty of die-hard One Direction fans across social media in order to connect with her. Harris also opened up about the alleged abuse she faced from Payne during a recent episode of 'The Internet Is Dead' podcast.

“Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from. He’ll create new iCloud accounts to message me – it’s always a new damn iCloud account. Every time I see one pop up on my phone I’m like, ‘here we f–kng go again'. Also, he will email me… not only me, but he’ll blow up my mom’s phone. Is this normal behavior to you?,” Henry said in a TikTok video posted on October 6.

The couple had ended their turbulent on-and-off relationship in 2022 — nearly a year after calling off their engagement. Payne had since moved on with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Meanwhile Harris is currently promoting her debut novel ‘Looking Forward’ — a fictional romance about a girl who falls in love with a pop star that was inspired by journal entries she wrote while dating Payne.

Details shared by Henry also appear to suggest that Payne had ‘predicted’ his own death earlier this month. Henry regarded Payne's communications as a "manipulation tactic" designed to make her feel awful for him despite the fact that they were not together.

"He would always message me ever since we broke up saying, 'Oh, I'm not well,'" she said. "He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I'm going to die. I'm not doing well'. There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it," she said. “He would text my mom, 'I'm not doing well, have Maya contact me,' because I wouldn't respond. It's just always the same cycle,” she recounted.

"I don't play with death," Henry shared. "If you say this, I'm going to try and help you no matter what you've done. I think he took advantage of my family's kindness."

Henry claimed that one of Payne's friends also called her, warning her not to publish the book for the sake of Payne's mental health.

Henry stated she helped Payne go back into recovery but ultimately believed his behaviours were exploitative.

In the days leading up to his death, Henry alleged that the British singer's action had "gotten so much worse," though she wasn't able to legally specify the details, likely due to the cease-and-desist letter she sent her ex earlier this month.

"He would always just say, 'I'm so sorry for everything I've done. I can't live with myself,' but then is continuing to try and traumatize me," she added.

"I know the lifestyle he lives, and there is a day when something bad is going to happen, so I would always be like, 'OK, he's saying these things, I have to help him because if I don't I won't be able to live with myself if something does happen to him,'" Henry added, reported Page Six.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

17 Oct 2024, 06:22 PM IST
