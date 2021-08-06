Head of Afghan government media department assassinated

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The head of the Afghan government's media information centre has been assassinated in the capital, the interior ministry said Friday, days after the Taliban warned they would target senior administration officials in retaliation for increased airstrikes.

"Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan," interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said of the death of Dawa Khan Menapal.

