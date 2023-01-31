Head of suspected suicide bomber recovered from blast site in Peshawar: Cops2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:11 PM IST
- The suicide bomber who was present in the front row blew himself up, causing the roof to collapse on the worshippers
Rescue officials on Tuesday recovered the severed head of the suspected suicide bomber who they believe blew himself up inside a mosque packed with worshippers during the afternoon prayers on Monday in the high-security zone in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×