OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Heads of state, govt hid millions offshore: 'Pandora Papers' investigation

Heads of state, govt hid millions offshore: 'Pandora Papers' investigation

A street vendor holds a one dollar banknote beside an old Bolivar banknote in Caracas, Venezuela, October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero (REUTERS)Premium
A street vendor holds a one dollar banknote beside an old Bolivar banknote in Caracas, Venezuela, October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2021, 10:53 PM IST AFP

  • The so-called ‘Pandora Papers’ investigation -- involving some 600 journalists from dozens of media including The Washington Post and The Guardian -- is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world

Listen to this article

More than a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Jordan and the Czech prime minister, have amassed millions in secret offshore assets, according to an investigation published Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The so-called "Pandora Papers" investigation -- involving some 600 journalists from dozens of media including The Washington Post and The Guardian -- is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout