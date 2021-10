Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

More than a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Jordan and the Czech prime minister, have amassed millions in secret offshore assets, according to an investigation published Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Jordan and the Czech prime minister, have amassed millions in secret offshore assets, according to an investigation published Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}